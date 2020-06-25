Netflix : Henry Cavill, Millie Bobbie Brown and Sam Claflin reveal the first photos of Enola Holmes

Before I could find Millie Bobbie Brown in the skin of the Eleven in season 4 of Strange Thingsthe star will be back in the Netflix in a new opus entitled of Enola Holmes. The young woman embodies the role of the younger sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes. A heroine as smart as his brother detective, described by the actress as “very smart, but the choice of use of a way more humorous than Sherlock Holmes”. Promises ! Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Kill Eva) and written by screenwriter Jack Thorne (The Eddy), the opus tells the story of Enola, the rebellious teenager of the Holmes family is considered as a super-detective is a brilliant and tenacious, which exceeds the genius of their brothers and sisters.

Millie Bobbie Brown, Sam Claflin, and Henry Cavill together in Enora Holmes

When her mother mysteriously disappears on the day of the 16th anniversary of Enola, the young man decides to flee the city of London, in the perspective to investigate only to find her. On the way, he meets several members of a mysterious group, and finds himself caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could change the face of the world. In foundry, we also find actors Henry Cavill (The man of Steel, The Witcherin the skin of Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin (Peak Blinders) in the that of Mycroft Holmes. Another important fact, is the actress Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter) who will play the mother who has been missing brother. The film release is planned on the platform during the month of September of 2020. We can’t wait to see everyone!! Check out also the trailer is very touching for the 3rd animated movie from Netflix On the Moon.