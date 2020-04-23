Netflix is going to adapt Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown

We are going to review Sherlock Holmes, but this time in the guise of Henry Cavill. The actor will be on display Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown. The feature of Netflix will be adapted from the youth novels of Nancy Springer.

Since the Guy Ritchie movie, and the series of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, Sherlock Holmes is done discrete. If a third installment with Robert Downey Jr. is in development on the side of Warner Bros, Netflix is going to expand the universe of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle with a new movie on its platform. Adapted from the novel of youth, The Investigations of Enola Holmes, the feature length film we explore the adventures of the sister of the famous detective in 1880. When she discovers that her mother has disappeared, leaving only a book and a book on flowers, she quickly gets to his research. She then asks for help to his brothers Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes, but they refuse. Regardless, she continues her adventure, and is found in the districts highschool of London and finds himself involved in the kidnapping of a game marquis. Published in 2007, the novel by Nancy Springer is the first of a saga literary success.

To embody the main character, Netflix uses the very bankable Millie Bobbie Brown. The actress Stranger Things will not be the only star of the platform to make an appearance in the feature film. Henry Cavill, after having played The Witcher, will come back to this time in the skin of the detective Sherlock Holmes. Both will be accompanied by other big names of the 7th art as Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club), Sam Claflin (Hunger Games) and Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter). This is Harry Bradbeer, who will be behind the camera after having worked on the british series Fleabag. The scenario itself will be hand signed by Jack Thorne which is not the first adaptation of a novel youth. He has also worked on the series HBO’s His Dark Materials, adapted from the novel At the crossroads of the worlds. For music, it will not count on Hans Zimmer or David Arnold and Michael Price since it is Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man : New Generation) which the has composed. If the filming is finished, Netflix does not give any release date for his new feature film.