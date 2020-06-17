Netflix is going to adapt the classics of african literature

On the 12th of June, Netflix Nigeria announced in the social networks to work on future adaptations of the classics of african literature. A great opportunity to african publishers, the rights holders of these works.
Netflix continues to grow and to be established durably in the market of many countries. On the 12th of June, the company dealt a major blow with the announcement of a series of adaptations of african literature.
We have GREAT news for you today! Netflix has teamed up with the acclaimed producer @MoAbudu bring two of Nigeria”s most beloved classics from literature to cinema screens around the world! pic.twitter.com/3zAE4zAndH
— Netflix Naija (@NetflixNaija) June 12, 2020
A movie inspired by The death and the squire of the king, Wole Soyinka (translation by Thierry Dubost ed. Hatier), is also in preparation. The work treats of the rites of passage between the world of the living and the dead through the sacrifice of the equerry of the king, which should guide the sovereign in the realm of the dead.
Finally, the company plans to partner with Mo Abudu, business woman, television producer and presenter of origin nigerian, to create two new series and two new original films.
An opportunity to be seized
The fact that Netflix is also implemented in many countries, gives even more the influence of these adaptations. The example of The Witcher (ed. Bragelonne, in a translation by Caroline Raszka-Dewez, Laurence Dyèvre, Lydia Waleryszak, and Alexandre Dayet), is very revealing : the series of fantasy books by Andrzej The, already very popular, witnessed a public enthusiasm unprecedented in December last year after the character was played by Henry Cavill.
Remains to ensure that the publishers and holders of securities are prepared to ensure the potential demand. As tensions The New Editorial Standardthe network of bookshops in Nigeria and across the african continent is not the most optimal.
Photo credit : netflix – Stock catalog – CC BY 2.0