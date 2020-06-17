Netflix is going to adapt the classics of african literature

By
Zach Shipman
-
On the 12th of June, Netflix Nigeria announced in the social networks to work on future adaptations of the classics of african literature. A great opportunity to african publishers, the rights holders of these works.

Netflix continues to grow and to be established durably in the market of many countries. On the 12th of June, the company dealt a major blow with the announcement of a series of adaptations of african literature.

The streaming platform account, and to adapt the series Baba Segi, his wives, his secretsby Lola Shoneyin, published by Actes Sud, in a translation by Isabelle Roy. The novel addresses the issue of polygamy in Nigeria, about the society of the burning. The author would like to discuss any aspect of the situation, psychological, economic, sexual, and in denunciation of the hypocrisy of his contemporaries.

A movie inspired by The death and the squire of the king, Wole Soyinka (translation by Thierry Dubost ed. Hatier), is also in preparation. The work treats of the rites of passage between the world of the living and the dead through the sacrifice of the equerry of the king, which should guide the sovereign in the realm of the dead.

Finally, the company plans to partner with Mo Abudu, business woman, television producer and presenter of origin nigerian, to create two new series and two new original films.

An opportunity to be seized

When the adaptations will be completed and released, millions of people around the world likely to have these authors and their literary works, for the first time, and many no doubt wish to immerse themselves in their reading. African literature has a good chance to get to know some of their titles to the international.


The fact that Netflix is also implemented in many countries, gives even more the influence of these adaptations. The example of The Witcher (ed. Bragelonne, in a translation by Caroline Raszka-Dewez, Laurence Dyèvre, Lydia Waleryszak, and Alexandre Dayet), is very revealing : the series of fantasy books by Andrzej The, already very popular, witnessed a public enthusiasm unprecedented in December last year after the character was played by Henry Cavill.

Remains to ensure that the publishers and holders of securities are prepared to ensure the potential demand. As tensions The New Editorial Standardthe network of bookshops in Nigeria and across the african continent is not the most optimal.

