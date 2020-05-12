Netflix is preparing a movie with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson

A casting hollywood

Originally, the action-comedy Red Manual with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds ought to be produced by Universal. Netflix has finally managed to grab the rights as a result of long negotiations.

The film already had Dwayne Johnson (Fast and Furious) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Womanin its casting, it will also enjoy the arrival of another famous name of Hollywood in the person of Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). Red Manual will have a budget close to $ 130 million and could well be the first film of a franchise on the streaming platform.

“With Red Insert, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to demolish traditional barriers and create a true global event for the public. Netflix has shown that they were the perfect partners to accomplish this goal “said Dwayne Johnson, who will also be one of the producers of the film via his company Seven Bucks.

A shoot planned in 2020

The film, Netflix will be the third collaboration between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber. They had already worked together in the feature films Agents almost secret and Skyscraper.

Red Manual tells the story ofan agent of Interpol, which has the mission to capture the art thief the most sought after areas of the planet. To do so it will go in different places around the globe. If little information was provided on the distribution ds roles, we already know that it is Dwayne Johnson who will inherit the role of the agent. The filming is expected to begin in 2020.

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds continue their collaboration with Netflix since the actor Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle will John Henry and the Statesmen for the streaming platform, in which it should take a leading role, while the actor Green Lantern be displayed, of Six Underground Michael Bay which is scheduled to release before the end of the year on Netflix.