Netflix is working on an adaptation of Dragon’s Lair with Ryan Reynolds

Netflix is preparing a new adaptation of the video game. The platform is working on a film derived from the universe of the arcade game Dragon’s Lair, released in 1983. To embody Dirk the Daring, the firm of Reed Hastings will appeal to Ryan Reynolds.

Nostalgia sells, Netflix has understood. After Stranger Thingsthe platform is going to make a new tribute to the culture of the 80’s and launches into the adaptation of an arcade game, Dragon’s Lair. Released in 1983, the game of heroic fantasy relates the adventures of a knight who goes on the attack a huge castle to free the princess held captive by a giant dragon. A plot all in all a very simple ad, yet as a grand spectacle of special effects. To embody the main character, Dirk the Daring, Netflix thinks Ryan Reynolds. The one that will play the new Deadpool in the third installment, has already worked with the platform on the 6 Underground and sign here his first role in a film of heroic fantasy. It would be also to the production of the feature film. For the rest of the cast, it will be necessary however to wait, as Netflix has announced no other player. Will Dirk find his princess Daphne, and, for the moment, his identity remains a secret.

🐉⚔️HEAR YE, HEAR YE⚔️🐉

Netflix is developing a live-action feature adaptation of the legendary 80s arcade game Dragon’s Lair. @VancityReynolds is in talks to play noble Knight Dirk the Daring, on his quest to rescue Princess Daphne from the titular dragon. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 27, 2020

To write the script, Netflix made a call to Daniel and Kevin Hageman. The duo has already worked on several feature length films as The Lego Movies and Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark. The rest of the project is still mysterious and we don’t know who will be behind the camera. It must be said that begin in the adaptation of the video game is not always obvious and it won’t disappoint fans of the first hour. To avoid the faux pas, the firm of Reed Hastings account on Don Bluth. The cartoonist and animator of the original game will be in the production of the feature film. Netflix also seems to bet on this kind of adaptation to succeed in the world of platforms SVoD. The platform will adapt Diablo the animated series, and is also developing a series adapted from Resident Evil.