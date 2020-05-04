Netflix : Jake Gyllenhaal becomes a meme with his latest film “Velvet Buzzsaw”

Netflix has just unveiled “Velvet Buzzsaw”, the new horror film from Dan Gilroy with Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of a critic of contemporary art, jaded. But on Twitter it’s a whole different story : rather than being frightened, the people found the actor hilarious, especially during a scene naked.

In the same vein as “Night Call”, the previous association between Dan Gilroy and Jake Gyllenhaal, “The Velvet Buzzsaw“celebrating their reunion. In this new movie Netflix, Jake Gyllenhaal embodies Morf Vandewalt, a critic of contemporary art a bit jaded, a friend with a wannabe unsympathetic who discovered the works owned. Posing as a horror movie, internet users have selected the delivery hilarious Jake Gyllenhaal, especially the scene where he appears naked on the screen, to the point of becoming a meme :

yes it’s true Velvet Buzzsaw is a very accurate depiction of me working from home pic.twitter.com/DBJTvrdXxh — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) February 1, 2019

I’m in front of the Velvet Buzzsaw, Jake Gyllenhaal is so great, pffffff pic.twitter.com/icXJgxtIUM — Taylor (@MmeB_) February 3, 2019