Netflix : Jennifer Lawrence will play in the new film from Adam McKay

After playing a spy in Red Sparrow or Katniss Everdeen in the saga Hunger GamesJennifer Lawrence will be this time an astronomer in the next film from Adam McKay.

The project is called Don t Look Up and in addition to being directed by Adam McKayVice) – including oscar-winning Best adapted Screenplay for The Big Short – the film will be distributed on Netflix. The young actress Jennifer Lawrence will be headlining, announced Deadline this Wednesday, February 19.

“I am very happy to do this film with Jen Lawrence. It is what people in the 17th century called, ‘a talent of dynamite’, has been assigned to the director. And the fact that Netflix sees this film as a comedy world set the bar very high for me and my team, in an exciting way and motivating”.

A film that portrays our culture

After having taken a break of two years to concentrate on season one and two of Estatethe american director returns with a comedy. Don t Look Up follows the story of two young astronomers at the media tour in order to warn humanity of the arrival of an asteroid that will destroy the Earth. The director of the film, Netflix has, meanwhile, delivered his enthusiasm : “Adam has always had good timing when it comes to movies intelligent, relevant and irreverent that depict our culture. Even if it ends up predicting the imminent demise of planet Earth, we are thrilled to add it to our list before any of this comes to an end”.

The production will begin in April and should arrive on the screens of Netflix in the course of the year. In the meantime, Jennifer Lawrence will star in the upcoming biopic of Adam McKay, Bad Blood. Definitely, this duo seems to work well !