Netflix : Leonardo DiCaprio to the rescue of the Virunga

Barry Jenkins, who won an Oscar for being co-author of your winner for best film clair de lunehe has not made a film since he wrote and directed the beautiful and heart-wrenching adaptation of James Baldwin. If Beale Street could talk 2018. He is always working hard to adapt the The underground railroad in a tv-series from Amazon, and now has been hired for another adaptation, this time by Netflix.

Jenkins writes the scenario Virungaan adaptation of a film, a live documentary of 2014 with the same name. Leonardo DiCapriowho has made this documentary, is on board of this version as a producer.

Deadline announced the news of the new film by Barry Jenkins and Leonardo DiCaprio, which makes us want to work together in a different configuration. Leo is usually that great filmmakers, and Jenkins is without a doubt one of the most great domain in this time – maybe this project will lead to a different collaboration along the line.

Leonardo DiCaprio in the landscape of the Congo

But this does not take anything away Virungathat sounds like a story vital and environment-friendly that is near and dear to them. The film earned an Oscar nomination for best documentary, after having been picked up by Netflix, and focuses on an african national park that is threatened when oil companies are considering drilling in this region. It is mainly a question of the journeys of a motley group of rangers, who have come together to try to protect the earth. Here is the trailer:

And here is the synopsis official: The Virunga is the incredible true story of a group of brave people who risk their lives to build a better future in a part of Africa left in the world and a presentation that is captivating to the realities of life in the Congo. In the depths of the forests of eastern Congo lies Virunga national park, one of the greatest biodiversity in the world and the home of the last of the mountain gorillas. In this wild, but enchanted, a small team of forest guards in trouble – including an ex-child soldier turned ranger, a carer of orphan gorillas and a conservationist belgian to protect this heritage of humanity of UNESCO, of the armed militia, poachers and the dark forces struggling for control of the rich natural resources of the Congo. When the rebel group M23, a newly formed, declared war in may 2012, a new conflict threatens the lives and stability of everyone and everything that you have worked so hard to protect. Orlando von Einsiedel he directed the documentary, but still it is not known what may eventually lead to this new version.