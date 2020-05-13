Netflix loves video games and adapt franchises headlights, here’s why





We have updated this paper 13/05. Even if no other major adaptation is out on Netflix since the first publication of this paper, several projects are in rails. The subject is more topical than ever and it is not uninteresting to remember.

Let’s start with the points on the i, the appeal of Netflix for gaming is not new. Let’s say rather that it is recent, and really speeds up for some time.

This is when even a handful of years that video games have the coast in the company of Reed Hastings. Last summer, she took advantage of E3 to announce that it will be launching its own video games, from Stranger Things and The Dark Crystal in particular.

The reverse also works with games translated into movies and series. The Witcher (first a novel by Andrzej The, you know), Castlevania (moderated), Carmen San Diego (moderated) or Final Fantasy XIV : Dad of Light, even if this is not an adaptation to hard and pure in the game… and it’s hard to ignore the fact that the seam is, frankly, exploited by Netflix.

The Witcher, one of the new flagship series of Netflix.

Announcements and rumors series

Moreover, prided by the success of these original productions, the firm does not stop in so good way. It is simple, announcements, rumors, and calls multiply. Since 2017, a series Assassin’s Creedsupposedly for Netflix, is in the nails, as a show based on the universe of Resident Evil. The film adapted from The Division, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain in the cast, is expected to happen in 2020.

To make matters worse, the creator of God of War has recently expressed his desires to adapt his game in the series, the ideal is on Netflix, and one of the bosses Blizzard has confirmed that a series around Diablo was in preparation for the service of SVoD. He also referred to the game Overwatchwithout naming the future disseminator of the project.

In short, video games will be, a priori, to be ubiquitous in the future of Netflix. How to explain the peak of popularity of gaming on the platform SVoD ?

The gaming, heavy weight of the entertainment

Before going into the hard of the analysis, we begin by pushing a door open : yes, the video-game industry weighs very heavy today. In the world, its turnover was estimated to 120 billion in 2018 (of which € 5 billion in France), according to the report from Super Data. To give you an idea, it is a little more than two times more than the annual amount generated by the movie.

These numbers are already pretty staggering, but it does not stop there. In 2014, there were already a whopping 1.78 billion players (occasional, regular or gamers) in the world and there are probably even more today.

The balance sheet of the sector of the video game in France (2018). Source : French agency for the Video Game and Union of Publishers of interactive Entertainment Software.

As for Esports, you do not need a drawing. The video game competitive is also in full swing and mobilizing ever more supporters and sponsors. Annual events like the Paris Games Week or E3 in Los Angeles are also very inspiring, as many of the franchises popular players.

World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Call of Duty, League Of Legends, Super Smash Bros. and many other feature of strong communities and very faithful. Appeal to fans, unite, create the expectation… this is obviously part of the nerves of the war in the sector.

Necessarily, develop synergies and gateways between the two worlds not so far apart, that of gaming and the series or movies, is interesting, and potentially very financially rewarding. Netflix would be wrong to deny it, even if the exercise is not without risks.

The choice of the facility, really ?

That adaptation of a successful franchise like The Witcher or Resident Evil, also said strong hype and a lot of media noise. In clear, advertise that you are preparing the adaptation of a universe of cult video game, and the information will quickly around the Web and specialized sites. A “publicity” is good to take for Netflix, even if it is a double-edged sword.

Of course, to adapt a video game into a movie or series, it is surfing on the wave of its success on the consoles or PC. It can also mean less effort for the promotion and the guarantee almost certain to ensure a large audience. Rare are the fans that would go to the side of one of their franchises favorite, transposed on the small screen. One can, without too much forward, to suppose that a majority will at least give a chance to work from a video game appreciated.

A Resident Evil series, a saga that is already widely adapted for the cinema, would be in preparation on Netflix.

However, if the final result is not in line with the expectations of the fans, the return of the stick can also be brutal. Adaptation is an exercise in slippery, especially when it comes to video game and many have already broken teeth.

Choose to adapt a blockbusterit is build on a universe that has proven its effectiveness, but also to take the risk to put his aficionados to back and therefore lose credibility with a public importance.

Rely on a narrative already constructed

Another advantage is that a video game adaptation : to be able to rely on a story that has been proven to work. Agreed, unlike a tv series, the quality of a video game is not necessarily conditioned by a scenario with onions.

All that remains is a narration licked has almost become a must with most of the games will have a hard overcome to succeed. Is not Tetris who wants to, and anyway, the games of the genre are becoming increasingly rare.

To adapt a video game, this is to make the economy to invent a universe, characters and a plot. On the other hand, this does not absolve a great work story. The storyline a game is far from being naturally adapted to the format series or film and it should therefore be the model for the decline. The challenge is to keep the essence, not to distort it while taking a few liberties to make him more “telegenic”.

The series The Witcher is a special case, since it adapts more to the novel that the video game of the same name. On the other hand, Castlevania, based on the games namesake Castlevania : Dracula”s Curse and Castlevania : Curse of Darkness doing well this year.

The first season is very brief (four episodes), but found the plot and the atmosphere of the bloody, which made the success of the famous franchise from Konami. Carmen San Diego is also friendly, even if the show takes great liberties with the original work. Moral of the story : Netflix is not yet completely planted in his adaptations of videogames.

A lever to boost subscriptions ?

It is always the underlying goal : to use his original creations, mouth-watering and the attractiveness of the video game to attract new subscribers. Today, Netflix has more than 167 million subscribers worldwide, including almost 7 million in France. With Disney+, Premium Video and soon to be HBO, Max, Peacock or Salto, competition is intensifying and the firm of Reed Hastings must diversify to continue to reign.

The video game is a work in development, among others, but it is definitely one of those who have the most potential. If Netflix manages to maintain a level of quality, by simply fans and neophytes alike, great success might come from.

However, the hardest remains to be done to the platform streaming by subscription, it will be expected at the turn if it embarks on ambitious projects, such as Diablo, Gof of War or Overwatch.

