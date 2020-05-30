Netflix picks up the next blockbuster with The Rock and Emily Blunt

After having competed with the tv channels, Netflix is now also a serious contender for the movie studios. The service of SVOD has to offer the “Ball and Chain”, a movie super-hero product and worn by Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, and Emily Blunt. The opportunity for the two actors to give to the new replica after the “Jungle Cruise” for Disney, including the expected output this year has been pushed back to 2021.

“Ball and Chain” is adapted from the comic book of the same name, released in the 90’s. Writing the screenplay has been entrusted to Emily V. Gordon, nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for his work on the comedy-drama “The Big Sick”. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will camp a couple whose marriage is in difficulties, and who are endowed with super-powers. But those powers only work if they are together…

“One of our main goals at Seven Bucks (the production company of actor, editor’s note) is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories and entertain people on a global scale. Netflix is the perfect partner to live up to our side this experience mixing film of the superhero and romantic comedy“explained Dwayne Johnson in a press release. The actor also said he was pleased to find his girlfriend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, because the actor will make his first steps in producing with his company Ledbury Productions.