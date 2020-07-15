Netflix presents the TOP 10 original movies for success

There are 2 hours (Updated 2 hours)

At Netflix, we are fortunate to have a lot of original creations of high quality. The streaming platform, invests every year many thousands of millions of dollars to provide news. In these recurring, of the productions fare better than others… In the category of movies, Netflix has released his productions, which have met with more success than four weeks after its publication, and during the last three years. Attention, the number of views is impressive !

The extraction, the film most viewed on Netflix

The actionthe science-fiction, comedy… Here are the themes of the films allow Netflix to carry boxes of hearing. It is also the high budget productions with casting parts very “VIP” who will win the first place !

The extraction of Chris Hemsworth is the movie from Netflix, that is at the top of the podium. The story chronicles the adventures of a mercenary who works in the shadows and that is sent to Bangladesh for a mission of the utmost importance conquered the subscribers of Netflix. They were (after Bloomberg) 99 million watching this film is full of action and adrenaline.

Not far from there, we find a movie with Sandra Bullock Bird Box that has deeply divided as there are subscribers who had loved and those who have found this film totally lacking in interest, however, the word-of-mouth has worked the best with 89 million people who have seen the program !

To close this top 3, we find the comedy of the police Spencer’s Confidential that tells the story of a former police officer who plunges into the lowest depths of Boston.

As you can see in the ranking below, this is essentially productions american you know the biggest hit on the streaming platform. And yet… Apple invests a lot in the outbreaks in europe and asia !

One also realizes that the productions of Netflix have hearings similar large posters in the cinema. The company Reed Hastings has grown to the extent that a movie or a series can be seen tens of millions of times (especially the fact that it continues to be available indefinitely, as it is an original creation).

Audiences, a taboo subject in Netflix

These statistics are normally secretbut for the first time that they have been unveiled. Netflix has always avoid communicate the number of viewings of the content available in the catalog. Why ? Because this can be rewarding as be degrading. The castings of our favorite programs by themselves are not aware of these figures. Netflix only gives you a brief summary of the popularity or not of the program.

In general, the subscribers, we know that a programme works or not in comparison with your notice on the internet or in comparison with the renewal a new season of if it is a series.

Here is the complete ranking :