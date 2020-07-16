Netflix presents the top 10 original movies most viewed

Netflix has just lifted the veil on the top 10 original movies of the most viewed of the platform. To attract new subscribers, the streaming service has indeed produced a variety of films each year. At present, it is the action film “Tyler Rake” with Chris Hemsworth, who wins in the head of the list.

The catalog of Netflix is made up of both movies and series produced by other studios, such as the Vikings, Sherlock or Inception, and the films and original series. Each year, Netflix is investing large amounts of money in the production of original content. Until now, the strategy of the group is shown pay. It is thanks to the success of movies and series, such as Strange Things, the Story of the Wedding, or the Darkness, as the VOD service draws a steady source of new customers and build your reputation. Last year, the company had produced up to the 47 original films, including The Irish, or the King, and has more than 160 million subscribers.

In the same : Netflix premieres the original films expected in 2020

The list of the 10 films produced for Netflix the most-watched

For the first time, Netflix has decided to reveal the list of the 10 original films most viewed by subscribers. In general, the service remains discreet about the names of the most popular content. But Netflix is slowly changing their habits. A couple of months ago, the american company has revealed in particular the top 10 movies and series of the best seen in France in the year 2019.

Tyler Rake : 99 million views Bird Box : 89 million views Spencer’s Confidential : 85 million views 6 of the Metro : 83 million views Murder Mystery : 73 million views The Irish : 64.2 million views Triple Border : 63 million views Wrong Missy : 59 million views The Platform : 56.2 million views The Perfect Date – 48 million views

Number one, we find the movie of pure action “Tyler Rake “ (or Pull in VO) with Chris Hemsworth (the interpreter of Thor in the film). The film was released in April on Netflix. The second position is occupied by Bird Boxa thriller with Sandra Bullock, which dates from 2017. The film had been inspired by a dangerous challenge in the social networks at the time. What do you think of this top ? What movies have you seen ? We are waiting for your opinion in the comments below.