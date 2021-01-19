Netflix promises a premiere every week in this 2021

The platform has a massive release schedule for this year, with at least one movie every week.

Netflix showed this week on its social networks a short video of all its premieres scheduled for 2021, with news, movies, and series returning.

The clip featured the participation of a large cast of actors who will be part of the platform this year such as Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, The Rock, Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Melissa McCarthy, and many others.

The platform has a massive opening schedule for this year, with at least one movie every week, as reported by Premiere magazine.

Premieres include Don’t Look Up, a political satire film written and directed by Adam McKay, and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The production, according to Netflix, “tells the story of two low-level astronomers who need to go on a giant tour to warn humanity that a comet is approaching and that it will destroy the Earth.”

The clip, released on Tuesday (12), shows DiCaprio and Lawrence exchanging tense glances as they prepare to exit what appears to be a spaceship.

In addition to the actors, the cast includes a host of famous names such as Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, and Ron Perlman.

The specific release date for Don’t Look Up has yet to be announced.

Other Netflix releases scheduled for 2021 include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God.