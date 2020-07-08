Netflix reacts to the many requests asking for the removal of the film

In a couple of years, the us platform Netflix has imposed its power, and now it is known by all. He has redefined the relationship between people with the series, offering, in place of waiting a week between each episode, but to have access to the entire series immediately. By extension, the term “binge watching” (see bulimic), has been created, and that means a very quickly a content.

Netflix : an eclectic selection of critically-acclaimed

If Netflix offers tv series and movies, all known (or not), the us platform is also his own producer of content. The series has been acclaimed by critics for its often innovative. She was talking about at the time of the release of the first season of 13 reasons why, the series produced by Selena Gomez.

Rarely a job for the fate of the teenagers had at that time dealt with topics as taboo (and real) that rape, suicide, bullying, depression, youth… The platform was brought out in the open, but is currently in a state of upheaval with a new film that blurs the clues as to the ideology that underscores Netflix.

365 DNI : the film that makes the dispute

365 days (in French) is a Polish film that would have gone unnoticed, but which, however, is found in the top 10 of the works of the most viewed of the platform. In social networks, many have closure to the saga 50 shades of Greythis has encouraged more young people to discover this mysterious film. And the shock was a result.

The story portrays Laura, a shopping assistance Polish that went to Sicily with friends (and her boyfriend). But she is kidnapped by a mafia, like the Italian that keep 365 days : it will be a year in front of her to fall in love with him.

Or how glamouriser the Stockholm syndrome to the detractors of the film. This syndrome is a psychological phenomenon in which individuals engage, for example, in a hostage that they begin to feel a kind of empathy, even love, for his executioner. Worse still, the movie is going to glorify non-consensual intercourse. The debate around the film begins.

The singer Duffy destroyed the movie

Absent in the media for several months, the singer Duffy had surprised the world by revealing in February that he was” raped, drugged and kidnapped by a couple of days“. Although she says to herself” ok and safe now“we can understand that the fact of seeing a situation close to the one she lived in the tour a film that is destined to be romantic does he not like me. It is, therefore, expresses to request the removal of 365 days from the platform.

” I can not imagine that Netflix can ignore the degree of this content is sensitive and dangerous. No one should take for the entertainment, not that it should be described or marketed that way“.

Netflix reacts to the controversy

The u.s. the platform could not remain deaf in the face of the controversy, she, who has always defended his choice – no one remembers the criticisms that revolved around the 13 Reasons for which he is accused of glamouriser violation.

Netflix seems to want to keep the same line of conduct, and therefore refuses to remove the film from its catalog (or, even, to make adjustments, as with the removal of the suicide scene, without the series mentioned above).

A spokesperson for the platform has news on the film and the controversy over The Guardian, and his words are not going to satisfy critics of the film :

“We firmly believe that it is necessary to give more options and more control to subscribers of your viewing experience from all over the world. Our subscribers choose what they want to see it or not, by setting filters of maturity and the elimination of the values to protect themselves from content they consider too mature“.

Netflix invites you to the judge what you can see or not, and account the responsibility of the viewer and not the film. A choice that will no doubt revive the debate and controversy around the film that knows that, despite everything, a great success.