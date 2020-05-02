Netflix : Ryan Reynolds in an adaptation of the video game Dragon’s Lair ? – Actus Ciné

Netflix would have approached Ryan Reynolds so that he plays in an adaptation of live the video game “Dragon’s Lair”, once created by Don Bluth, a former animator at Disney.

Don Bluth

Netflix continues its adatpations video game once again with a classic : Dragon’s Lair. According to THRthe platform is in negotiations with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), so it could play “Dirk the Daring” is making it in a castle guarded by a dragon to free the princess Daphne. The film will be written by Kevin and Dan Hageman (Ninjago, Hunter of trolls, The Great adventure Lego), who are already working with Reynolds on The Croods 2.

Re-popularized in France by the Player of the attic, the first video games Dragon’s Lair provided a difficulty mind-boggling, which often had because of the players but the most motivated. The franchise was first created on arcade in an interactive cartoon in 1983, and then on the NES and Super NES in 1990 and 1992. The game has had a sequel, Dragon’s Lair: Escape from Singe”s Castlewith new hardships to face Dirk. Years later, the franchise was adapted to work on consoles more “modern” like the PS2 and the first Xbox.

The creator of the game Dragon’s Lair is none other than Don Bluth (82 years old), a former animator for Disney, as it suffers in the arcade version of the game. Bluth co-produced the film Netflix in preparation. To discover his work with Mickey and his career in the video game, visit in our slideshow below :