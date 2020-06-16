Netflix : the 10 best movies Original, depending on the audience – Actus Ciné

What are the best movies on Netflix to watch on the streaming platform ? AlloCiné provides a top 10, ranked according to the notes to the viewers.

The catalog of the platform may change, as certain contents offered in this article may not be available at the time of your reading. Thank you for your understanding. Note of caution : only movies with a minimum of 600 votes have been taken into account in this top.

Klaus (2019)

From 6 years of age

Jesper, who distinguished himself as the worst student of the school factors, given a mission in an island covered by snow, north of the arctic Circle. There, the inhabitants are not in agreement, and do not speak almost never. While Jesper is the point of giving up, he finds an ally in the person of Alva, the master of the island, and came to know Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in her chalet, plenty of toys and crafts. The first animated film from Netflix has been a real success. Revisiting the myth of Christmas, with a neat animation (two French studies have also worked on it), Klaus marveled as the small as the great.

Travellers (2019)

Three brothers from a suburb sensitive the paris region. Soulaymaan, student of law in Paris, he succeeded brilliantly in his studies. His path crosses with that of a Smooth face to the debate on State responsibility in the current situation of the suburbs at the end of a famous contest of eloquence. Demba, the oldest, the life of the rhythms of the traffic and of the street. His little brother Noumouké of 15 years, is still looking for its path, and must choose which of his two older brothers that he wants to look like. For his first feature film, in the outskirts, Kery James – accompanied by his partner Leïla Sy – adapts to the screen his own play, entitled “Brilliant”. After you have received a great deal of rejection, the duo finally find a platform for streaming through Netflix.

Okja (2017)

Ten years ago, the idyllic, the young Mija is busy tirelessly to Okja, a huge animal with a big heart, that she has kept the company in the midst of the mountains of South Korea. But the situation changes when a family-owned company capture Okja and leads the animal to New York, where Lucy Looking on, director of narcissistic and self-centered of the company, has big plans for the dear friend of the girl.. In the year 2017, the film of Bong Joon-Ho made a great noise : with Okja, Netflix is taking its first steps in Competition at Cannes. A selection that has been able to scratch some time between the purists who believe that the streaming platform does not necessarily have its place in a festival as prestigious. But the director has managed to get everyone to agree with this fable green.

The Marriage Of The Story (2019)

Two years after Meyerowitz Stories for Netflix, the film-maker Noah Baumbach is back with a new drama of the family. The latter is also inspired by his own divorce to write a Marriage Story. But the movie would not be what it is without the performance of Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, a duo that one would dream to see again on the screen.

To The Bone (2017)

Ellen is 20 years old and is anorexic. She has spent the greater part of his life to follow different programs in order to heal. Determined to help her family sends her to a specialized center led by a physician not conventional. The surprise by the rules of the centre and enchanted by her new surroundings, Ellen is going to try to rebuild and ok. Lily Collins is the poster of this drama, next to Keanu Reeves. The young woman, a former anorexic, it is a truth movement in The Bone.

Beasts of no Nation (2015)

While he was still a young boy, Agu, becomes a child soldier, indoctrinated force in the army thirsty of blood, “Commander”. Beasts of No Nation is one of the first and Original Netflix. The american giant has already paid more than $ 12 million for the broadcast rights. Directed by Cary Fukunaga (writer of True Detective) and has been used by Idris Elba, this film of war is absolute, and therefore is not for the faint of heart.

The Irish (2019)

This saga of organized crime in the America of the post-war period is told from the point of view of Frank Sheeran, a former soldier of the Second world War, he became a con man, and a hired killer who worked alongside some of the great figures of the 20th century.The Irish is the story of a meeting : Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and director fetish of Martin Scorsese. The latter do not skimp on the means : to cover several decades, the technique has been used for rejuvenation of the digital technology. And the result is worth a look.

The Fundamentals of Care

In the Face of many losses that have to deal with a man is taking classes to become a professional assistant, and his vision of the world has changed. Adapted from the novel by Jonathan Evison, The Fundamentals of Care it is a comedy, drama, funny and poignant, it questions the disability. Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts, and Selena Gomez takes us on a journey of initiation.

The Kissing Booth (2018)

She and Lee are friends from their childhood. Share everything and not have secrets for each other. Until the day that you exchanged a kiss with Flynn, the own brother of Lee, in the course of a night… The Kissing Booth has created the surprise of may 2018. Viewers of Netflix have fallen by the duo Joey King – Jacob Elordi that a sequel should see the light of day soon.

All the guys I’ve loved (2018)

And if your loves secrets discovered the true nature of their feelings… all at the same time ? The sentimental life of Lara Jean Song Covey goes from the dream to the worst of realities when their love letters to the five boys, she has always wanted to reach out mysteriously in their recipients. It was originally a trilogy of books for young adults written by Jenny Han. Netflix, which has picked up the rights to adapt, has hit the jackpot : to all the boys I’ve loved has been that, in 2018, one of the film’s most listened in the world.

How to find the film or series for you ? Take a look the score of affinities of AlloCiné.