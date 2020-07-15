Netflix : the 25 best comedians of the moment

As the culture of basketball is not limited to the field lines, and that the news is slowed down considerably, BasketSession has decided to open its horizons, offering content, “hoop culture” that can bounce more than the orange ball that we love. So here is a list (not exhaustive) of artists of stand-up that make us the most laughs is currently on Netflix.

The Superstars

Kings essential in walk, his career of future Hall of famer, in fact, indispensable elements.

Dave Chappelle

The confession even of another comic, Dave Chappelle it may well be the man the world’s most fun. After a pause of several years, stopping net its show mythical “The Dave Chappelle Show” and have been given a package of wheat, came out of retirement, offering a package of “extras” at a very high level. The advantage when you have the career of a Chapel, which is what we can afford the luxury of a fuck of the opinion of the people and of the controversy of the two balls. The results, Dave shoot everything that moves with the precision of a sniper elite with a lot of respect for the politically correct that Donald Trump to the concept of truth.

Bill Burr

The most anti-politically correct, you die. Bill Burr it has the characteristic of loving to play with fire and be able to manipulate the subject, the more explosive without the punch in the face. The type of man that does not hesitate to underline the hypocrisy of his own public, or venture out on a slippery dirt tracks just to see if he can get out of it. Well-meaning, to abstain.

Chris Rock

In the Pantheon of the best comedy of the story, Chris Rock you can talk about any topic (political, social, personal, cultural) and to find the perfect angle to make people laugh and think at the same time. A true master in the field, which continues to improve with age.

Joe Rogan

Some may know of him because of his famous podcast (“The JRE Experience“one of the most popular in the world), or as an official commentator for the UFC, but Joe Rogan it is above all a comedy of stand-up. His inexhaustible energy and his physical punch, make a artist part.

Kevin Hart

Clearly the biggest american superstar stand-up. When he is not playing in the movie with The Rock or that he is not trying to scratch the trophy to the MVP of the celebrity game in the all-Star Game, Kevin Hart filled the largest halls of the worlds (the guy has even done a show in the football stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles !). That said, we maintain a true preference for the sample of his debut, including “Laugh at My pain”, “Seriously Funny” and “I’m A Grown Little Man”.

Louis CK

Clearly in the category of Hall of Fame. After two years of absence in a background of scandal #MeToo, Louis CK is back with a new show (“Sincerely Louis CK”) in your web sitethe always irreverent and disturbing, but still funny. Several of his performances are also available on Netflix and you can’t go wrong, everything is good.

