NETFLIX: The 7 best films to watch

Summer, the sun, Corona, Netflix! Honestly, none of us expected to spend this summer at home. No beaches, no foreign flights, nothing for a lot of people.

So it’s a good thing that we have had the streaming provider Netflix for several years now, regularly providing us with new series and movies, which allows us to spend a little more time at home. Even though the Netflix catalog of house productions contains a few cinematic turnips, there are still a few remarkable titles that should definitely be given a chance.

Which, do you ask? Here’s our pick of the 7 best Netflix movies for you! But first, here is the list of the 10 most-watched films produced by Netflix.

Indeed, for the first time, Netflix unveils its most popular blockbusters. As more and more people turn to the streaming service for their viewing pleasure, the billions invested by Netflix in their original content are increasingly highlighted. And it seems that attracting actors and actresses with great hitting power was a good strategy.

The 10 most viewed Netflix movies

According to Netflix, Extraction is its most successful film to date, having been streamed more times in the first four weeks after its release than any other. It is an action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, which tops the list of ten most popular films after their release.

The streaming service is usually secretive about its audience figures – it has only recently started releasing figures. But investor pressure increased and convinced Netflix to release more data on its audience. The coronavirus pandemic and associated quarantines have seen the company achieve record growth, with people staying at home and binge drinking, so the timing for transparency could be seen as contrite.

The four most viewed films are action films or thrillers with movie stars: Chris Hemsworth, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg and Ryan Reynolds. There are also three comedies on the list, and one drama The Irishman. To compile these figures, Netflix counted as viewers all those who watched at least two minutes of the film.

Here is the full list of the ten most viewed Netflix movies:

Tyler Rake: Extraction: 99 million views Bird Box: 89 million views Spenser Confidential: 85 million views 6 Underground: 83 million views Murder Mystery: 73 million views The Irishman: 64.2 million views Triple Frontier: 63 million views The Wrong Missy: 59 million views The Platform: 56.2 million views The Perfect Date: 48 million views

Our TOP 7 of the best in-house Netflix productions

Tyler Rake: Extraction (2020)

Okay – the story of the Extraction fits on a post-it note without further ado. In capital letters. Written with a magic marker. But, god damn it, the amount of action on offer here makes the ’80s and’ 90s action movies feel like an episode of Teletubbies. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), an extremely talented and knowledgeable mercenary, is on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned drug lord. The uncompromising and brutal directing of some amazing scenes and an (apparently) continuous 11 minute action streak is one of the best action movies ever made. That’s all you need to know. Cold drink in one hand, popcorn in the other, low IQ and thank you.

The Irishman (2019)



Martin Scorsese’s presentation should be just as useless to anyone interested in cinema as the names of Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron or Quentin Tarantino. Anyone who listens to Scorsese knows what to expect. Although the good Marty, in his early years of creation, delivered some pretty motley movies, it soon became apparent that his gangster movies were some of the best. Classics such as “Taxi Driver (1976)”, “Goodfellas (1990)”, “Casino (1995)” or “Gangs of New York (2002)” are among the best American films ever produced.

His latest stroke of genius, “The Irishman”, deals with the subject of Jimmy Hoffa, who is hardly known in this country. As the most influential labor leader with ties to organized crime, his sudden demise in 1975 was one of the greatest searches in American history. But the story is told from the perspective of Frank Sheeran (Robert DeNiro), who first made a name for himself with odd jobs for the local Mafia, and continued to rise through the ranks until he became the sole confidant of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). The cast is, there is no other way to put it, a dream: Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel? Even though the film, which lasts just under three and a half hours, takes a long time to wait,

Dolemite is my name (2019)

Eddie Murphy was THE quintessential hit action-comedy star. A few golden decades later, many people no longer remember that he once embodied box office gold. With “Dolemite is my name” he again makes it a high-quality production and convinces throughout the process. He poses as Rudy Ray Moore, a black comedian, who actually becomes one of the biggest stars in Blaxploitation productions with silly sayings and even dumber movies. A great cinema and great actors, whose good humor you can see at work.

I lost my body (2019)



This film, nominated for an Oscar in 2020, is part of the list of all filmmakers. Beautifully animated, oppressive, and heartbreaking, this movie gem grabs you and won’t let go for a long time to come. It tells the story of young Naoufel, who falls in love with a girl and tries to conquer her in an unorthodox way. At the same time, we watch a severed hand flee from a hospital and accompany it in its search for the rest of its body. Does this sound strange to you? It’s true but in a wonderful way. The spell is over after 81 minutes, but there is still the comforting and warm feeling of having seen something extraordinary.

Uncut Gems (2019)



You like Adam Sandler a lot, or you don’t like him at all. There doesn’t seem to be any gray areas between the two. The comedian, who is known for his superficial films but which are still very successful, always manages to prove his acting skills in great films. In Uncut Gems, he plays Howard Ratner, a New York jeweler, whose gambling addiction and the resulting debt plunge him into a spiral of violence and chaos. Rarely has someone in a movie suffered so much with the protagonist. Notably thanks to the incredibly well-done script and the purposefully used sound environment, which slowly drags not only Howard Ratner, but also the viewer into madness. Absolutely top!

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

Ah! The Coen brothers! Brilliant brains to which are added splendid pieces like “Fargo (1996),” The Big Lebowski (1998) “,” O’Brother “(2000), or” No country for old men “(2007). The absolute professionals in their field, also prove with “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” in an impressive way how to write your own material and then bring it to the screen in a great way. In this case, in the form of six short films, which constantly outdo themselves in terms of quirk. The Old West decor adds a lot to the feeling of watching a movie of a different genre. But we find this feeling in all the films of the Coen brothers. A great cast, beautiful cinematography, a brilliant score. Thanks, Ethan and Joel. Keep going.

Roma (2018)



Filmed entirely in black and white and filmed in 1970, Roma won three Oscars in 2019, including the trophies for best director and best cinematography. You can see every second of this visually impressive masterpiece. It tells the story of Cléo, a cleaning lady who takes care of the household for a family in Mexico City. What at first glance seems like an insignificant enumeration of the various daily tasks turns out to be a hymn to the woman and her untiring power. Alfonso Cuarón, the creator of other visually impressive works such as “Gravity (2013)” and “Children of Men (2006)”, wrote and directed it all. Torn apart by many film critics, the magic of this gem can only be revealed at second glance. Take your time and watch carefully!

Netflix will continue to launch its own productions

Yes, of course – there are tons of great movies. However, this list only covers Netflix productions, and the streaming greats have a few to offer. If you haven’t seen any of these movies yet, give it a chance! Sometimes it just makes sense to step out of your comfort zone and watch movies you’d rather skip. One way or another, you have to take care of yourself at home. And what could be better than one or two great good movies?