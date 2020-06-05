Netflix : the best films of space exploration available on the platform, Actus Ciné

Netflix offers escape into space with films from space opera, to offer a little change of scenery to its subscribers.

The Chronicles of Riddick

After Pitch Black (2000), Vin Diesel returns in the shoes of Richard B. Riddick to offer an adventure even more crazy ! At the time, Vin Diesel is indebted (see our interview below), and refuses to appear in 2 Fast 2 Furious, as well as in XXX2 to make the film, which sees fly Riddick to the space. The Necromongers conquer planet after planet by the high way and it is called to put an end to this flood of violence. With a budget much higher than Pitch Blackthe filmmaker offers a spectacle of epic action, which does not forget the scenario in the road. The true space opera !

It should be noted that the animated short film The Chronicles of Riddick : Dark Fury is the link between Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddickbut it is not essential.

Dune

If it is artistically not what David Lynch wanted to make (its assembly has been curtailed to an hour and redrafted), Dune remains interesting and true to the essence of the novels of Frank Herbert. To recall, in the movie, the emperor Shaddam IV rules the universe but feels threatened by the mysterious power of Atréides. It is, therefore, the decision to exterminate this proud people, and brave living on the planet Dune. But Paul, the heir to the Atréides, escapes the massacre. The work and its themes are still there, and, despite a few dated items, we can say that it remains the style of David Lynch in this film (including a few times metaphysical) and that the universe of the book is well transcribed. But everyone will be his opinion, pending the release of Denis Villeneuve at the end of the year.

Interstellar

On an earth devastated by overconsumption, Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) lives alone with her two children (Tom and Murphy) and their grand-father. When he realizes that someone or something is trying to communicate with him, he will conduct the investigation, assisted by Murphy, and from in the space, in search of an expedition, sent through a wormhole to find habitable planets for man. The richness of the film comes from the directing and Christopher Nolan (co-written with his brother Jonathan). Difficult to talk about the movie without revealing crucial points, we note to say that the film is poignant, surprising, and visually beautiful. In addition, there are Jessica Chastain and Timothée Chalamet in a small role.

Life : Origin unknown

Hunted down in a ship ! This is the principle of the film worn by Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds. Aboard the International Space Station, the six members of the crew discover the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. Then, they deepen their research, their experiments will have unintended consequences, and of course, the form of life revealed will be far more intelligent than they thought. On this point of departure that recalls another film, Life : Origin unknown offers a lock-up nerve-wracking at the height of his or her predecessor, if he had not been worn by a filmmaker of promise (Daniel Espinosa) and a cast as attractive, would, perhaps, have been less well-received at its output.

Star Trek Into Darkness

Second opus of the saga Star Trek re-launched by J. J. Abrams, Into Darkness sees the crew of the Enterprise be destroyed by terrorist forces. Kirk (Chris Pine), more isolated than ever, began a revenge to neutralize the charge of this mass destruction. This new adventure makes its way to the footsteps of the Star Trek released four years earlier, and offers a blockbuster effective, focusing primarily on the action and the charisma of the performer, the villain, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Sherlock). A great show to enjoy with the family (from 13 years).

