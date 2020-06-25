Netflix : the children of nigeria to recreate the movie of Tyler Rake and are invited by the producers of the Avengers : Endgame

When one does not have the means, you must have ideas. And the children in nigeria have been applied to the letter of this principle in the copy, in its way, the trailer of the film of Tyler Rake, recently released on Netflix.

The youngest of the band, which is called Ikorodu Wood, has not hesitated to use miniature cars to make a path, full of people, or even a wheelbarrow, to replace a Ferrari. For a true sense of the staging, and some talent to reproduce the facial expressions of Chris Hemsworth.

We love this film and hope @chrishemsworth and @netflix see this remake, pls retweet pic.twitter.com/x47h9UV9Sz — ikorodu wood (@IkoroduB) June 24, 2020

Posted on Twitter on June 24, the video immediately became a huge success, being retweeted more than 100,000 times. The official account for Netflix has not hesitated to share this remake of the art of writing “THIS LOVE” (I love it, it is in French). But the consecration will come in a couple of hours later, as the video has been seen by the brothers Russo, the film producers and filmmakers of the Avengers : Endgame in particular.

“This is incredible ! We would like to invite you to the premiere of Tyler Rake 2… send us a message and we will send you !”, tweet and the two filmmakers. In the wake of the first film is, in fact, in the production, although no release date has been announced. It is unlikely that the film will do so before 2021 or 2022, as much as Chris Hemsworth is the poster of the two films of the Marvel, Thor 4, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

This is awesome! We would love to have you in the #Removing 2 premiere…DM us and we will get there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Brothers Russo (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

Please note that this is not the first burst of Ikorodu of Wood, which carries out very regular remakes of the way. Had, for example, play the trailer for the final season of the House of Paper. A success story that had been shared in social networks by Ursula Corberoone of the main actresses of the series.

