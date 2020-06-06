Netflix : “The Eddy”, the series of Damien Chazelle, divides our journalists

Signed by Damien Chazelle, the oscar-winning director of ” La La Land “, “The Eddy” is set around a jazz club in paris, co-founded by a New Yorker and a French. But in our writing, as well as in the public — the series has not featured for a long time in the programs most viewed Netflix —, these 8 episodes are available since the 8th of may, does not please everyone.

FOR. “Eddy” me yes

MARY POUSSEL. From the outset, Damien Chazelle, who acoquinait with the u.s. giant of streaming, it looked like a funny wedding. That was going to make the young prodigy franco-american on the platform, which produces machineries and the narration as effective as coarse as ” Casa de Papel “? A ufo referred to as ” The Eddy “, which does not meet any code in the series as we hear it. A freedom casual modeled after the jazz, which is omnipresent in this ambitious project, a poetic for some (including ourselves), pretentious for the refractory. Like Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson who become lost within the streets of Tokyo in ” Lost in Translation “, American Elliot Udo (played by André Holland), one encounters also in a duo in the streets of Paris, but this time, with his daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg), against the backdrop of a police investigation.

Then of course, the keepers of the temple series will be destabilized by these 8 episodes in which the scenario allows lengths as acceleration frantic. But "The Eddy" plays precisely to all dismantle to lose the viewer in a realism rigorous the Paris of 2020. A bias which is assumed, in the example of Abdellatif Kechiche, who immerses himself in plans sequences of several tens of minutes, the endless walks on the beach, filmed by Eric Rohmer, or conversations of Quentin Tarantino in "Reservoir Dogs" or " Boulevard of death ".

Inspired by the films of the New Wave, the camera in hand nervous, onboard, filming the faces without color, dialogues surfing between the English and the French in a realism that veers to the sociological study of the arts. A Paris mixed, populated by the grim surroundings musicians fantasy? This medium exists, it is enough to push the door of institutions such as la Bellevilloise in Paris, the Marble in Montreuil, a former warehouse where groups such as the very trendy Metronomy choose to organize concerts for launch of album. As for the music, the soundtrack is carried by the group, created for the occasion with jazz, allows high-libertarians (filmed live), also postage codes artistic that the project as a whole. Intoxicating!

AGAINST. “Bla Bla Land “

CATHERINE BALL. Let’s face it-from the outset — and without pretension : we have been refractory to the charm ambitious and poetic, ” The Eddy “. First, because we felt cheated. Chic, is it said, a series of the brilliant filmmaker of “La La Land” with, in lieu of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, Leïla Bekhti and Tahar Rahim! A duo a little more ” next door “, but a real couple in life… in Short, we had wanted to see these two loving each other in front of the camera of Damien Chazelle. Except that at the end of the first of eight episodes, Tahar is the trunk and does not come back ever. Without notice. The scam.

Then spend on the implausibilities of the scenario. In " The Eddy ", all the characters, the parisians and suburbanites, they speak fluent English. If one of the (five) screenwriters had already asked his way in the paris metro, he should know that the mastery of the language of Shakespeare, it is not so "french" it. By the way, if you can't blame Chazelle to have filmed a Paris postcard, the City of Light is oddly enough missing in the image… such a Shame. It would reveal too much of the plot if you was astonished as this father who interrupts a jazz concert because he can't find his 16 year old daughter, this paris high school with uniforms in the English style, or the funeral which turns into a fiesta dancing… Too late.

All of this would not be so serious if we didn’t bother her menu over the course of these episodes, where one has the impression that each actor plays in turn his score for solo for the conductor, such as Tahar Rahim, disappears. The suspense police supposed to serve the main theme of the series ? In the third episode, one wonders if the writers have not simply forgotten to leave it in improvisations. The “lengths” of ” The Eddy “, it has not failed, but its “acceleration” frantic ” are probably gone too quickly for us. A series on the jazz lack of pace, it is when the same bundle. Finally, ” The Eddy “, this is a little ” blah Blah Land “.

