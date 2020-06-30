Netflix : The film Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in the heart of an attack on the justice

Last week, Netflix unveiled the first glimpse of Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin in the movie Enola Holmesthe outcome of what is planned for the current September on the platform. Today, the film is back to talk with him, but for another reason. In fact, the Variety of reports that the successors of Sherlock Holmes, the Conan Doyle Estate, attacking Netflix for the violation of the rights of copyright and trademark. Also, the box of the production of Legendary Pictures, and Nancy Springer, author of the novel that inspired the plot ofEnola Holmes.

Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Millie Bobby Brown at Enola Holmes

You are probably wondering what could affect the entire world. This is simply due to the fact that the Sherlock Holmes of the movie, performed by Henry Cavill, is nice. Well, yes ! All the plots in Sherlock published before 1923 are in the public domain, but those published between 1923 and 1927. However, it is during this period that the character has become more sympathetic and showed that he was capable of experiencing emotions. According to the rights holders, this version of Sherlock Holmes is protected by copyright. Therefore, to bring to the screen a detective smoother, the production ofEnola Holmes the breakage of the same. Fortunately for Netflix, all of his films are not subject to such allegations. Lately, thriller French Lost Ball that was the feeling.