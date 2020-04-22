Netflix : The film with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, Enola Holmes, will be released on the platform





The famous English detective Sherlock Holmes will soon be back on our screens. However, this time, it will not be him the star of the film ! Enola Holmes will before his sister, played by the actress Millie Bobby Brown you have already been able to see in the role of Eleven in the series Netflix Stranger Things, or even in the blockbuster Godzilla II : King of the Monsters. Although the release date of the film has not yet been announced, but we know already that it will be released on Netflix. Good news announced yesterday on the official Twitter platform.

a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter?ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 21, 2020

Of course, that said, Holmes said investigation, as revealed by the plot of the film. In the middle of the 1880s, the young Enola Holmes is ready to leave to London in the hope of finding his mother, mysteriously disappeared the day of her sixteenth birthday. In the course of his research, he will eventually find himself involved in a political conspiracy of great magnitude, which may change forever the course of History. It is Henry Cavill who will slip into the skin of Sherlock Holmes, while the mother of Enola will be interpreted by the excellent Helena Bonham Carter. Sam Claflin, that you have been able to find on Netflix in the romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat, is also part of the cast.





