Netflix : the first pictures of Charlize Theron, immortal, in The Old Guard

Netflix has unveiled the first images of “The Old Guard” worn by Charlize Theron : the history of mercenaries, immortals tasked with protecting mankind, adapted from the graphic novel by Greg Rucka.

The Old Guard – Soon to be on Netflix

A small welded strip of mercenaries, immortals, led by the redoubtable Andy (Charlize Theron), is fighting for centuries to protect the humans. But while the group is committed to a mission of the most perilous, his powers out of the ordinary are suddenly revealed to the big day. It was then that Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), while the last soldier to have joined the team, every effort must be made to neutralize their enemies. Because they will stop at nothing to steal the powers of the immortals to their advantage. Adapted from the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this action movie shows that immortality can be a curse…