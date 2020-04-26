Netflix : the shooting of the film “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson affected by the Coronavirus

The film “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gabot, and Ryan Reynolds has not started its shooting in Italy due to the Coronavirus, reports the american site Deadline. A new lease could be found by the production.

The major part of this long film, which is expected in the course of the year 2021 on Netflix, was filmed in Atlanta. Imaged by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, The Miller family in grass), the “Red notice” follows the investigation of an agent of the Interpol to get their hands on three of art thieves the most sought-after in the world. In a post-Instagram dating back to mid-January, Dwayne Johnson stated that the spectators will discover three characters in the top flight to bring together the “best art thief”, “the best tracker” and the “best scammer”.

It should be noted that the actress Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and the star of the series Silicon Valley, Chris Diamantopoulos, will also be present in the casting. More and more productions are affected by the Coronavirus in Hollywood, as the movie “Mission : Impossible 7” forced to reporter 3 weeks his shooting planned in Venice, Italy.