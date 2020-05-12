Netflix unveils the series “Snowpiercer” derived from the movie with Chris Evans directed by Bon Joon-Ho

Among the science fiction films that are a little bit passed under the radar, it is absolutely necessary to mention the great feature Snowpiercer : le transperceneige, released in 2013, with Chris Evans and Ed Harris. This film, directed by South-Korean Bon Joon-Ho (Parasite,The Host, Okja) was adapted from the comic strip, French was created in 1982 by writer Jacques Lob and artist Jean-Marc Rochette.

Basically, the story is the train that pierces snow and ice in an apocalyptic future, or the nuclear winter has blanketed the planet. Do not rest more than a long train that is carrying humanity. We find the first class in the beginning of the train and the lower class in the tail end of the train.

Violent, hard-hitting and original, the film was a success among the followers of science-fiction. To such an extent that in June 2017, the american channel TNT had ordered a pilot for a series derived from the original film. Finally, the trailer has been unveiled today.

The series arrives on Netflix on may 25.