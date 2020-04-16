Netflix unveils the trailer of The Eddy, the series of Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle returns, but this time on the small-screen. The writer and director of The Land unveils its new mini-series The Eddy, available from may 8 on Netflix.

Netflix sign with a cador d’Hollywood. The platform will unveil its new mini-series on the 8th of may next, a production franco-american signed by the oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle. If this name is not unknown, it is certainly because he has directed two feature films, critically acclaimed, Whiplash and The The Land. Once again, the music seems to be at the heart of the plot, since The Eddy follows the adventures of a former pianist and new york and owner of a club in paris. But his life is shattered when her daughter arrives in Paris and his partner, Farid finds himself involved in a case doubtful. He will have to save the club and protect his friends and his family. The scenario was written for four hands as Damien Chazelle has partnered with Jack Thorne. The Uk is not at his first attempt and has worked on several feature length films as Wonder and the series His Dark Materials : the crossroads of the worlds. The music, often central in the works of the filmmaker, will this time signed by Glen Ballard. The composer and lyricist had worked with Alan Silvestri for the songs in the film The Funny Christmas Scrooge. He replaces Justin Hurwitz, who had worked on The The Land, First Man and Whiplash.

Side casting, Netflix binge Andre Holland to embody the main character Elliot Udo. It has especially incarnated Kevin in the oscar winning film Moonlight. Happy accident or not, the film had received the ultimate consecration in 2017 instead of the musical comedy with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. In The Eddy, Amandla Stenberg (Darkest Minds : Rebellion) also joins the cast alongside Joanna Kulig (Hanna). Film in Paris forces, several French actors will also be the part such as Leïla Bekhti (All that glitters) and Tahar Rahim (Samba). The drama in eight episodes seems to be inspired once again from the musical, for our greatest pleasure. The series will be available from 8 may next. Remains to be seen if Damien Chazelle avoid false notes.