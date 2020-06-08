Netflix, Warner… the filming is to resume in the United Kingdom

Good news for the film, the filming will be able to resume in the United Kingdom. Suspended since the month of March, the production of Batman and Fantastic beasts 3 will begin in July of next year. Netflix will also be able to continue to turn the season 2 of The Witcher.

The sky cleared for the cinema. If the shoots were shut down for nearly three months, the United Kingdom has given the green light for the resumption of activities. According to Variety, the film and television production large-scale (over a million dollars per episode) will be able to return here in the month of July. The recovery remains however subject to a few conditions, it is necessary that the situation remains stable in the country. The United Kingdom has signed the charter, which mentions the guidelines that must be adhered to on all shoots. We learn in the document is 44 pages long and that a distance of two meters must be kept between the people present on the shoot. A daily check of the symptoms should be carried out on the players and the teams. The manual also recommends to restrict the number of people present on the set and to organize groups to ensure social distancing. A health supervisor must be present on every shoot and ensure that all these measures will be followed to the letter. The document states that when compliance with social distancing is not possible, it will be necessary to ensure that none of the actors contracted the virus. “As the actors and stuntmen can’t maintain a social distance at any time, the scenes will need to be rigorously evaluated according to the risk of the COVID-19 on each production and discussed with the people concerned,” explains the British Film Commission.

The resumption of shooting in the UK is good news for moviegoers. In London, teams Batman will be able to return to the path of the trays in July of next year if the situation continues. Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman) will not be the only ones to resume their activities since the filming of another movie Warner Bros will begin. Already postponed three times, the production of Fantastic Beasts 3 will be able to resume. Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law enfileront to new costumes for Norbert Dragon, Gellert Grindelwald, and Albus Dumbledore. Disney, for its part, will return to the development of its remake live-action The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey in Jonah Hauer King in the title roles. Finally, Netflix will be able to start again the shooting of the second season The Witcher, in which a part of the action was filmed in England and Scotland. Henry Cavill will return in the skin of the Warlock, alongside Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.