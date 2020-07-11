Netflix : what are the movies to watch this week (July 10 to 16) ? – Actus Ciné

Take a look, thanks to AlloCiné films to be released on Netflix between 10 and 16 July.

FRIDAY, JULY 10,

The Old Guard : A small welded strip of mercenaries, immortals, led by the redoubtable Andy, is struggling for centuries to protect the humans. An original movie, Netflix, led by Charlize Theron.

Passengers : A drama space with the bankables Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt on the big screen in 2016.

TUESDAY, JULY 14,

Set : This documentary takes a look at activists from around the world who fight against injustice and advocate for change by participating in particular in the music video of “Solidarity”.

A High voice : A documentary nominated for a César in the year 2017 in the famous contest of Eloquentia, which aims to choose “the best speaker of the 93”.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15,

Violet Evergarden – eternity and the wrist of memories automatic : The story of this animated film takes place in a post-war world, where young women called Doll shops automatic help a person to put on paper their feelings. We can follow the day-to-day life of Violet Evergarden, an ex-soldier without emotions, as Well as, which explores the different emotions of the people you know. But his troubled past catches up with her.

The Tuxedo : Jackie Chan and Jennifer Love Hewitt are the poster of this action-comedy released in 2001.

THURSDAY, JULY 16,

Fatal Encounter : A lawyer is trapped in a cruel game of cat and mouse when a night with an old friend becomes an obsession that threatens all those she loves.