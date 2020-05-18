Netflix : Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams sing for Eurovision in a fake clip WTF – Actus Ciné

Check out a first preview of the comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga in which Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams slip into the costumes of a musical duo icelandic. On Netflix in June.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, it is one of the new comedies closed that offers us Netflix this summer. It follows two aspiring musicians, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, launched in the race for the Eurovision contest where they have the opportunity to represent their country, Iceland. And to put us in the mouth, the platform has unveiled a clip that sets the tone.

Nestled in the heart of the fjords, while moumoutes, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams will give heart to joy on a piece of the duo as they interpret it : Volcano Man. Pop, electro and dance, the song seems to be straight out of the repertoire of the groups most folk of the Eurovision. A performance inhabited for the two actors who promise a new kind of collaboration – they shared the poster of Serial Noceurs but did not have a scene in common – high-level.

Netflix

Note that this is not the voice of Rachel McAdams that you hear in this extract, as it is dubbed by the artist My Marianne. As for Will Ferrell, it is made within the Swedish delegation to the Eurovision 2018 Portugal in order to prepare. He was thus able to follow the course of the show, rehearsals for the show on tv.

Co-written by Will Ferrell, the film is directed by David Dobkin (The Judge) and it has a beautiful cast : Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, or even Dan Stevens come to lend a hand to this unlikely duo. In June on Netflix.