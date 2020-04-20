Neuer is incensed by leaks about his contract| Excélsior

BERLIN

The goalkeeper and captain of Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer censured this Sunday, the “leaks” to the press of the process of negotiation for its renewal with the bavarian giants, talks that by the time you are at a stalemate.

All the negotiations that had since arrived (at Bayern), were always confidential, nothing leaked,” said Neuer in an interview with the Bild newspaper.

But now, the current negotiations are constantly made public by the press and often are wrong, that irritates me, is not something that you are accustomed to at Bayern,” admitted the world champion in 2014 with the ‘Mannschaft’.

Neuer confirmed, however, that has not yet reached an agreement with the leaders in bavarian for his extension contract.

I want to have a contract that is beneficial to me and for Bayern. I want to have a good performance, to be present in the team and give 100% (…) To do this they have to meet all the conditions”, he insisted.

Neuer joined Bayern in 2011 from Schalke 04and with the Bayern conquered seven Bundesligas and Champions League in 2013.

His contract with Bayern expires in June 2021 and several English clubs would be interested in taking the services of the goalkeeper with 92 matches international with Germany.

His agent Thomas Kroth denied that Neuer wants to have a contract of five years with a tab of 20 million euros per year.

We do not ask the club anything that might put you in difficulties in the context of the crisis of the coronavirus,” said Thomas Roth.

Neuer also clarified that the arrival next season of promising goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, 23-year-old and formed also in the Schalke 04, is not something to worry about.

“While you give up ok, I’ll play,” he insisted.

cmb

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.