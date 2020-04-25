Neville Gallimore joins the defensive of the Cowboys

The defensive tackle of the Oklahoma Sooners, Neville Gallimore, he heard his name in the turn global N° 82 of the draft.

The Dallas Cowboys recruited Gallimore in the third round of the draw.

Last season, Neville Gallimore was elected to the second team All-Big 12. Getty Images

In the 2015 Gallimore was one of the great prospects canadian to reach the NCAA. In the season of 2016 played 13 matches, in which he accumulated 40 tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage and added a screenshot. In 2019 he finished with 30 tackles, 7.5 for loss yards, four catches and two forced fumbles.

The last season was chosen to the second team All-Big 12.

Gallimore joins a class of the draft of the Cowboys that includes the receiver open CeeDee Lamb, also from Oklahoma, and cornerback Trevon Diggs..