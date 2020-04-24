New bindings/boots snowboard 2021

Video presentation of some new features of with Now bindings, ThirtyTwo, Drake and Northwave for the upcoming season.



ThirtyTwo 2020/21

This is Charles Legay distribution of ThirtyTwo in France, which tells us a few models of the next year.

The collection Diggers is specially designed for the professional snowparks, more solid, more rigid and grippy footbed with Michelin. Three models are available, the TM-3the TM-2 XLT and the Lashed.

The range double Boa is expanding and now has 4 models, male, with a cable TX3 lace woven kevlar hyper solid and reliable. A new STW double Boa shows itself particularly to the prices fairly aggressive of€290.

The Jones MTB special splitboard has been completely redesigned. ThirtyTwo guard the Boa to switch to the on position (completely disengaged) on a shoe 10% lighter, footbed with partially Vibram fivefingers and new thrust to make it cramponnable.

On the segment splitboard, it is now supported by a new model TM-2 Joneswith a system of release to scratch, more accessible in terms of price.

New boots Northwave and bindings Drake 2020/21

This is Julien, commercial Northwave and Drake in France in SportPulsion, which shows us a few models 2021.

The Freedomfirst price in Northwave, has evolved this year with a new lacing SpeedLace, positioned on the sides rather than the front, easier and more accurate. The opening of the tongue is facilitated, for donning really nice.

The boots Northwave Freedom 20/21

The Prophecy this is the boots top of the range Northwave, with there too, this second-generation SpeedLace, and new soles rubber Vibram to last longer and be walking around. The top of the rod separated from the bottom also allows you to stay wedged in his shoe, with as a bonus the velcro before it is repositioned for even more hold. A shoe freeride, splitboard, really solid.

The boots Northwave Prophecy 20/21

Side bindings Drakethe Fifty this is the ultra model versatile and very accessible (170€) with buckles magnesium, new strap-molded one-piece, flexible, and comfortable.

Fixing Drake Fifty 20/21

Evolution of the Fifty, the Supersport that exists in the model “Rusty Toothbrush” which contains the graphic codes of the crew freestyle. The strap is much more enveloping, the fixation is on the whole more powerful, with adjustable bow-very easy to use to roll back if needed. Spoiler very high, a lot of held for carvers and those who like to have something that fits the tibia.

The version of “Rusty Toothbrush” of fixing Drake Supersport 20/21

The Radar finally, a headband that metal to provide the power for the carvers, a strap wrapping, a spoiler very dynamic, and donning ease with the “Grandmaster strap” and “Eazy entry system” that remains outside of the path (techno since last year).

Fixing Drake Radar 20/21

What’s new NOW 2020/21

This is JF Pelchat, the boss québec legendary NOW presents us his new collection with his accent no less legendary.

The B-Line (below in its sémillant colour “mustard”) is a new model All Mountain, of course with the technology Skate Tech (which is the foundation of NOW, a revolutionary way to let “live” the fixation). On this model flexible enough (especially the spoiler), the toe strap is minimalist, and the strap peg Sieva (or Single Injected EVA, a polymer which is really soft and elastic) is super-comfortable. Really cheap, this B-Line is a excellent doorway into the universe Now.

The Select Pro (below) this is the mount for the more customizable of the range Now comes with three type of “bushing” (or cousinnets) to adapt to his type of ride. Fixed very freesstyle, the personal choice of JF Pelchat, with its spoiler is flexible enough and its toe strap asymmetrical.

The Conda it is the fixation women the more mature, a little more rigid than the Vetta. Toe strap “3D contour” to wear on the tip or on the top of the boots.

