New blow for Celine Dion…

The end of the year 2019 rhymes with big blow for Celine Dion. On November 15, the twelfth studio album from the international star is out in the bins. Titled “Courage,” this disk was also expected that symbolic since it is the first album released by Celine Dion since the death of her husband René Angélil.

At its release, the album has been very well received by the fans of the singer before them tumble down the rankings the following week. The album “Courage” became the first record to make its entry in the ranking as the # 1 selling… Before you go below the hundredth position in the second week. According to Chart Data, therefore, this is the biggest downfall of the story for an album ranked first on its release.

“She’s upset. All hell broke loose. The only reason it has sold 100 000, this is because the label put on the package, but it has not sold that about 3 000 in the second week “said a source to the New York Post.

But while she has spent her year-end holidays with your family in joy and good mood, Céline Dion, comes bad news. In full promotion of his new album titled ” Courage “, the star, the 51-year-old is going to have to make a cross on the date of 31 July 2020. Celine Dion had to occur for the first time in his career in Lebanon, a country that was part of the roots of her deceased husband René Angélil.

It had to occur at the international Festival of Byblos, on the stage at the Beirut Waterfront, but the concert was cancelled “ because of the current situation in Lebanon “, announced the organizers.

And it is on the page Facebook of the event as his fans have heard the news. They write : “ The international Festival of Byblos and the team of Celine Dion agreed with a deep regret, to cancel the appearance of Celine Dion at the Beirut Waterfront on July 31, 2020. “Céline Dion will go all the same places where she has never been like Israel, or Malta.

Fallon C.