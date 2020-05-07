New blunder of Donald Trump during a visit to the factory that manufactures masks

We knew Donald Trump looking at a solar eclipse without protective eyewear, Donald Trump offering to the sick of the Covid-19 a taste of the Bleach, now here is the new blunder of Donald Trump on a visit to a factory that makes masks

August 2017, so that his arrival at the White House was still revel in the american press, Donald Trump gave a new opportunity to make him talk by committing a HUGE blunder during a solar eclipse across the country. On 21 August, while all over the country (including her daughter Ivanka) was equipped with goggles to make the most of the show sun, Donald Trump landed on one of the terraces of the White House, his wife’s hand, nothing screwed on the nose. May lose a few tenths in each eye before the cameras of the world, the american president was staring at the eclipse without protection. Of what to raise a new wave of articles, highlighting the risks taken by the man at the head of the world’s leading power.

Down with the masks

A new blunder filmed signed Donald Trump has just been released by our colleagues BFMTV on their Twitter feed. The dad Barron visit an american factory in charge of making masks for protection against sars coronavirus. Lifting a thumb in the face of every lens pointed at him, greeting each employee, Donald Trump had thought of the goggles – for once – but not at all in the mask ! The peak for a visit in this type of establishment where each employee works on the eyes but also the nose and mouth protected. Accompanied by a strong music, the head of State keeps his cape, listening to half of what the center director may tell him, and doing his show as usual. A new exit road that a lot of the media did not fail to point out, especially in the aftermath of a visit where – hidden in the black, Emmanuel Macron visits to French school children.