New details about the war of Darkseid in the justice league Snyder Cut revealed – JAPANFM

Last week, Zack Snyder has tweeted a taste for your cup of The justice league. It was Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, looking at the inscriptions on the wall, followed by a summary of Darkseid himself. And now, thanks to a Twitter user, and hard work, we have a translated version of a portion of the text that appeared in the video.

The text, written in ancient Greek has been seen in the sanctuary of the Amazons, Wonder Woman, discovers in the clip, and the translation – by a Twitter user Unity_514 – referred to the story of Darkseid. It seems that Zeus has ordered Ares to kill Darkseid when he invaded his army, but somehow the supervillain and injured beat survives and takes refuge in the stars (which probably means that space).

EXCLUSIVE!!! Stop the Internet again! I translated the 2nd wall of the sanctuary / temple. Look at the 4 photos above for more details. My profile also has several translations in the wall. And also in Vero (steve_ (g) @zacksnyder #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/vMsa8sqIfT – Unit (@ Unity_514) June 23, 2020

Mention is also made of the Mother Box, which seem to have been abandoned by the army of winning. These are divided between the three generations / tribes / races / clans” that might have to defend Earth against Darkseid if he tried again to invade.

Of course, you must take this with a pinch of salt, because as we know, this text could simply be a placeholder that is going to change before the release of the film. Speaking of which, the cup Snyder expected The justice league you are expected to arrive some time next year on HBO Max, and this window of release could fall in the beginning of 2021, if we are to believe the latest reports.

Anyway, we will know a lot more in the case of DC FanDome – a convention virtual of 24 hours that begins on the 22 of August. It is also an event that deserves to be excited, DC, with the promise of making announcements that cover everything from the DC universe, including movies, shows, games and comics. Fingers crossed, we will have a complete trailer for the cup Snyder’s of The justice league at this time also.