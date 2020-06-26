New Disney+ from 26 June to 2 July : behind the scenes of The snow Queen 2, Zendaya and the Jonas Brothers in the program… – News from the Series

In your calendars : this week, Disney+ you reserve a documentary of the series, unprecedented behind-the-scenes of the movie The snow Queen 2 and the arrival of the programs, with their Disney stars favourite Zendaya, Jonas Brothers and more !

Every Friday, new content to make its entry in Disney+ ! After being immersed in the behind-the-scenes of the series ” the Mandalorian, subscribers will now be able to discover all the secrets behind the creation of the case of the film-The snow Queen 2 in a series exceptional documentary, titled another world : behind The scenes of The snow Queen 2. This week, many of the stars of Disney land on the platform to the delight of nostalgic : the Jonas Brothers in the series JONAS, Demi Lovato on Sonny, as well as Zendaya and Bella Thorne in the first season of Shake It Up. Fans of the animation will not lose with the online release of several short films dedicated to the character of Donald Duck, Donald is visiting the Grand Canyon or a picnic on the beach. To enjoy this program attractive, to go in Disney+ !

NEW EPISODES OF THE ORIGINAL SERIES :

In another world : behind the scenes of The snow Queen 2 – episodes 1 to 6

Project Marvel Heroes – episode 15 : Robbie the traveler

Hero faithful with Bill Farmer – episode 7 : police Dogs and hunting dogs of the truffle

The family Sunday – episode 34 : The bowling game Snow White

A Day at Disney – episode 30 : Marc Smith : in charge of the story board

ADDITIONS TO THE CATALOGUE :

Section Genius of Season 1 to 3

JONAS – Season 1

JONAS L. A. – Season 2

Shake It Up – Season 1

Sonny – Season 1 to 3

Miraculous, the adventures of Ladybug and Chat Noir (Webisodes) – Season 1 and 2

Destination Wild : Hawaii – Season 1

Shorts Of Donald :

Donald and the bees

Donald forest

Donald is visiting the Grand Canyon

Picnic on the beach

Donald plays golf

Donald crève

A Sleeping bear













