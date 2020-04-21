The New England Patriots face a very important junction for this upcoming season. With the output of Tom Brady of the team, it is not clear if they have what is necessary to continue to compete or, on the contrary, it would be the ideal time to orchestrate a long-awaited reconstruction.

In this sense, Mike Reiss of ESPN considers that the guard star Joe Thuney could be rune possible to tab change the team on the eve of the Draft, taking into account that there are many selections of great value and Thuney could trarles a considerable return on any transfer:

Joe Thuney – Getty



“The Patriots are very tight in terms of space, salary (only have around 1 million dollars). In addition, surprisingly they put the label of franchise the guard left Joe Thuney with a value of 14.78 million. That is why your future is something that will have to be very aware during the Draft. If a team needing a guard is willing to transfer a selection of the second or third round for help, Belichick seriously consider letting it go now that are not close to getting a contract extension. Thuney has all the advantage in this situation”, reported Reiss.

Also, Ian Rapoport had already reported that the Patriots may be very active in the Draft to get the best selections, especially considering that they would be interested in getting a new quarterback in the first or second round of the draw.

To tell you the truth, it is hard to think that the Patriots can compete at the top level with the staff which now exists. However, if there is someone who has proven to be a genius of this sport that is precisely Bill Belichickso it is too early to rule them out yet.