New episode in the case of the burglary of Kim Kardashian

During a stay in Paris in October 2016, in full Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian was the victim of a robbery. The loot, which is estimated at more than nine million euros, has never been found. The prosecution requested Wednesday to the reference to the foundation of the twelve suspects. Who are they ? Back on this case, one of the most spectacular of the past 20 years.

