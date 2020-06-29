new episodes of the series will not arrive before 2022

As with many areas of activity, the tv is not spared by the pandemic of sars coronavirus. In fact, the health crisis has forced many industries to review their plan. In the film, movies of the most anticipated have been delayed, tv programmes have been put in pause and resumption of the activity is conducted without a hearing. For the series, the filming have been displaced and the family of Shelby, is the same thing. The series of gangland Birmingham made a splash in the streaming platforms, and fans were looking forward to returning Tommy and his gang for a new season.

Unfortunately, you will need to arm yourself with a little patience, as confirmed by the series director Anthony Byrne.

Peak Blinders : the resumption of filming in 2021 ?

Initially, it’s march of 2020at the time of the arrival of the coronavirus in many european countries, the filming of the long awaited the season 6 of Peak Blinders on that he was going to do. The gravity of the situation has forced all the team of filming and production for the review of their plans. Today, the containment measures, especially in the United Kingdom, do not allow a resumption of activity. Also, the shooting conditions and the measures of distance social are not yet clearly defined.

However, in an interview that there is little Anthony Byrne, the director of the series, has not been very reassuring on the resumption of the shooting : “If we started in January of 2021, this means that filming would end around may-June.

then there are 6 months of post-production,” he says. You will understand, the season 6, so that it was not published before 2022… The filming of some scenes of fights or intimate) is still complicated for the world of cinema.

Peak Blinders : season 6 might reserve many surprises

Peak Blinders is a series that knows a great success and not only among the fans.

The cold environment, environment, English and the charisma of the actors, are all elements that make it one of the series most watched in the world. For season 6, the director has confirmed that the expectation of the fans would be rewarded and that the script was to be read and reread in order to do something incredible.

On the side of the fans, the major theories are in place, it is rumored that David Beckham could have a role in season 6. The former glory of English football is a huge fan of the series, he has done several times in the places of shooting and launched a brand of clothing directly inspired by the series. Also, the actress Bella Thorne should be in the casting for season 6 of Peak Blinders.

