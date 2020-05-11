New Girl season 3 : Alexandra Daddario arrives to seduce the boys

As we know, New Girl love the guest-stars. After having asked the Prince for the Super Bowl, Adam Brody for an episode on the ex or even Dylan O’brien, the series with Zooey Deschanel will welcome an actress who has not yet finished talking about it.

A new bomb in New Girl

This is TV Line, we learn that the beautiful Alexandra Daddario will be joining the series for the time of an episode aired during the month of march. The actress will play Michelle, a young very sexy lady who will be moving in the same building as Jess and her roommates. It should, however, overshadow the girlfriend of Nick, and type in the eye of the boys. Does it cause tension and a possible rift between Nick and Jess ?

Alexandra Daddario, the actress who monte

Anyway, Alexandra Daddario seems to be more and more on television, but also to the cinema. In addition to its role in Peter Jackson (PureBreak had interviewed for the output of the second movie), the actress is currently in the casting of True Detective, the new HBO, where she appeared completely naked in front of Woody Harrelson. But this is not all since she is also getting a starring role in the film San Andreas in the face of Dwayne Johnson and could appear in the movie Entourage.