New Idris Elba film stops filming

New Idris Elba Production Stops Again After Cast Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Netflix western that was forced to shut down in March when protagonist Idris Elba tested positive for COVID-19, has halted filming again after another health scare.

Production on The Harder They Fall, which also features Regina King, was halted after an actor tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Deadline.

Filming for the project resumed in New Mexico last month and closed Thursday.