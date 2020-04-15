New images have appeared!

In these first images, we can already cope Stilgar, the character of Javier Bardem, chief of the tribe of Fremen. Also Zendaya, which embodies the mysterious Chani. Jason Momoa there Josh Brolin are the warriors-Duncan Idaho and Gurney Halleck. Dave Bautista is Glossu Rabban. Charlotte Rampling is the matriarch of the Bene Gesserit, women who are capable of reading minds, as the mother of Paul. Stellan Skarsgård it is the baron Vladimir, house Harkonnen. Yes Sharon Duncan-Brewster is Dr. Liet Kynes, one of the changes that Villeneuve has allowed for its film adaptation.

There will be two films

This version of Dune it does not fit the half of the novel because “the world is too full. It is a world which is gaining power through the details, ” explains Denis Villeneuve, who will soon be in charge of filming the second part. “I would not have agreed to do this adaptation of the book into a movie“

With this movement, he wants to adapt a book so-called inadequate, that some have already tried (like David Lynch), but has not managed to convince the fans of this cult novel. On 18 December, we can see if this new version gets the success of Dune.