New infidelity to Khloe Kardashian? another woman claims

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, beautiful, blonde business or Khloe Kardashian became a trend again after a woman ensured that her ex-partner and her daughter’s father would be unfaithful to her even when she was with the celebrity as a couple.

The love affair between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has long ended, because she was unfaithful to her, with Kylie Jenner’s best friend her younger sister, who at the time broke her heart due to her friend’s betrayal.

This news became quite an event especially because she was still an extremely beautiful woman and with curves that would drive anyone crazy, they were possible to lay their sights on other women and especially in one that was close to the family.

This situation was present for several months, everyone wanted to know the story of what had happened and above all know how the entrepreneur was taking it.

Perhaps as an incentive for the names of both celebrities to come to light again was that rumors were spread that a woman claims to have been with Tristan when she was still in a relationship with Khloé, another infidelity known to the basketball player.

Especially for the fact that clan member Kardashian Jenner forgave her for the infidelity of Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods, which the family did not think was at all right, yet he probably did it for her daughter, so far the reason why he forgave her is not known for sure.

However, one thing that has surprised many is the fact that a woman named Sidney claimed in a video podcast that she had been in bed with the basketball player when she was Khloé’s partner, although she did not know it because she mentioned that Thompson told her that she was single at the moment and that there have been several times when they have been together.

In the podcast interview, the young woman was questioned for certain parts of the basketball player, to which she responded immediately leaving very few with the doubt that they actually had something together as has been claimed.

It is likely that several people have seen this only to get the attention of the media, because even though the entrepreneur and model forgave Tristan, as already mentioned it was sure to give her the opportunity to have a very good relationship with her daughter True who a few days ago turned 3 years old, especially because he managed to separate her loving relationship with that which he had as her father from her little boy.

On Twitter, the name of the entrepreneur became a trend for a time recently due to three situations one was precisely the infidelity that has just been discovered recently, the second that is about to launch its own series being a producer.

Perhaps the third reason she was on trend is more than curious because some internet users claim that Khloé Kardashian is the twin and lost sister of Colombian singer Karol G, who curiously her name also begins with the lyrics “K”.

Surely the reasons why the woman named Sidney decided to reveal this secret at this point, either as already mentioned that she wants to simply draw attention because also several internet users have commented that it is no longer a novelty to know that Tristan is unfaithful to Khloé.