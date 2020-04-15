New monster Godzilla vs. Kong teased in the goods – / Film Betanews.fr

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s MonsterVerse sets up a clash of the titans later this year with Godzilla vs. Kongthe first large battle on the screen between the king of the monsters and the king of the jungle since the two are essentially fought in the 1960s. But in a twist that should surprise absolutely no one, it seems that the two characters-the securities will not be the only creatures involved in a fight before the credits of the next film.



When goods toys for a blockbuster, big-budget are produced, leaks are sure to follow. This seems to be the case again here, as CinemaBlend points out that the photographs of the toys to tie in the film have started to make their way online. Assuming these photos are real, they reveal not only different variations on the main monsters (including something called ” Mega Kong “, and this could become Mechagodzilla), but also what might be one of their main enemies in the film: a creature called Nozuki, which resembles a giant snake with wings – almost like something out of an ancient myth. This name sounds probably not for fans of the old films of Toho Godzilla or the followers of the exploits of film of King Kong, because it seems to have been designed specifically for this film.

This could be a creature entirely new, or it could have roots in what we saw before. Godzilla: king of monsters (which is released in any way there are less than a year, because time has no meaning now) ended with Godzilla beating Ghidorah and win his crown among the other titans, and a scene post-credits shown Charles DanceThe villain Alan Jonah purchasing one of the severed heads of Ghidorah. It is virtually impossible to tell on the photo of low quality of the toy Nozuki, but I guess that there is a good chance that he has the head of Ghidorah and therefore could be a creation of genetics designed to destroy all the titans once and for all. The synopsis official film, shows that a conspiracy is human being, what looks like something that Alan Jonah would run:

At a time when monsters roamed the Earth, the struggle of humanity for its future space Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two forces of nature, the most powerful of the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. While Monarch embarks on a perilous mission on a field unexplored, and finds clues about the origins of the Titans, a conspiracy of human threatens to erase forever the creatures, good or bad, of the surface of the earth.

Adam Wingard (You’re the next, The guest) directs Godzilla vs. Kong, what star Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henryand Eiza González, and more. At one point, he was going to come in cinemas on march 13, 2020, but will happen now on November 20, 2020.

