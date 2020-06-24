new movies to see in July 2020

The summer is going to be beautiful, the summer will be hot… And why not a film buff, like ? If the darkness of the rooms were finally able to reopen its doors on the 22nd of June (hashtag oh joy), the small screen is not to offer you a wide variety of films. And Netflix puts the dishes in the expansion of this summer, by offering, for the month of July, no less than a dozen of original movies in its platform, including the arrival in great pomp of Charlize Theron, in The Old Guard (July 10). This thriller action that follows a band of brave mercenaries immortal acting in the shadow, but that, after you have protected for centuries, is unmasked. She will have to fight to preserve its identity, at the same time, a new wrestler comes in to join his ranks. The beautiful of southern africa gave the answer to Matthias Schoenaerts. The giant svod is also enriched for films of great directors like Christopher Nolan and his historical survival of Dunkerque (19/07) or Passengers (10/07), with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. But also the end of the world by Xavier Dolan (21/07), Baby Driver (29/07)… And to find all of the new versions available in June 2020 on Netflix, it is here that it happens.

The original films available in July 2020 on Netflix

– Under the sun of Riccione (01/07) : During his summer vacation on the beaches of Riccione, adolescents, bind of friendship

