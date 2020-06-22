New new Balance sneaker in collab’ with Jaden Smith [PHOTO]

Posted on June 22, 2020 at 16h36 by Sarah

Formalized nearly a year, the collaboration between New Balance and Jaden Smith takes shape today with the arrival of the very next to an original pair.

New Balance Of The “Vision” Racer “

Has the image of a blank canvas perfect to express the best creativity, Jaden Smith has had the opportunity to sign a partnership with New Balance around a model of sneakers, totally new, created for the occasion. Called Vision Racerin reference to the Vision Tour the rapper, sneaker putting on such an innovative way far from the silhouettes are usually developed by the american brand. In line with the trend of a durable large size translucentthe pair put in a light blue color and a the mixture of materials (leather, suede, and mesh upper). A massive appearance and futuristic, which perfectly fit the personality and style that is offset by the artist/actor/model, and, by the way, the son of Will Smith. If this Vision Racer no, for the moment, there is no official release date, a possible fall could take place this summer. We invite you to stay connected for any update of this theme.

