new photos for the collab with Travis Scott in the face

It is one of the collab’ the most anticipated of 2020and who has delighted the fans of fashion, the association between the luxury brand Dior and the famous Jordan. After having announced that the release of the Air Jordan x Dior will be postponed because of the sars coronavirus, the merger is not so far off.
Associated to the pair of sneaker, a collection of clothing that will complement the collaboration. And it is from this famous collection which is referred to as Thibo Denisdesigner shoe for Dior Homme, has unveiled new visual. And of course, always with Travis Scott as the face.
Sweater thick versatile taffeta, comp signed “Air Dior“, the navy blue, cuff, bob, trousers, a pair of pliers, a cardigan without sleeve, the master word, the image of this association : chic and casual. Unfortunately, like the Air Jordan 1, it will have to be patient for shopper this collab’since it also has been postponed as a result in coronavirus.
You will have a little more time to save...