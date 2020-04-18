New photos of Christopher Nolan

One of the great films of the summer is the Tenet of Christopher Nolan and we can already see new pictures with John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson.

If the global epidemic caused by the sars Coronavirus (COVID-19) does not, in a few months it will be released The principle of Christopher Nolan, a film as enigmatic as interesting. Now, they have shared new images where we can see the actors in different scenes.

What do they look like? Leave us your comments below.

The film stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Ballers), Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Twilight Saga), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2), Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Aashna Hai), Aaron Taylor -Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clemence Poesy (saga Harry Potter, in Bruges), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Avenue 5), Michael Caine (trilogy of The Dark Knight, The Prestige) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), Murder on the Orient Express).

What is this movie?

This is a good question, because even some of the actors who participated in the film Tenet of Christopher Nolan, like Michael Caine, have no idea of what they have filmed. Theoretically, this is a film of epic action that is changing the world of international espionage.

The Tenet of Christopher Nolan should be presented on the 17th of July. But we should not rule out the possibility that they change this date and come out in cinemas a few months later. The reason is that although the containment is decreasing and that people can get out, there will be industries that will recover more slowly. The theatres, even if they are open, may not receive the same audience as the previous years. So, if you want to make a big collection, it is best to defer and wait until the situation stabilizes.

Considering that the Tenet of Christopher Nolan has cost about $ 200 million, Warner Bros is very clear that he must be one of the biggest successes of the year.