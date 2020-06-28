New photos of the filming of the Avengers : Infinity War

Avengers : Infinity War it was a major turning point in the universe Marvel. The first meeting of all the super-heroes that was introduced in the universe, the film has been unanimously well received by international critics, it would have exploded the box office with more than 2 billion dollars income at the international level.

Real juggernaut cultural, Infinity War we have marked a whole generation of fans to the comics Marvel and the saga of the film. His final chilling will be marked forever in the memories, like the memory of the antagonist Thanos, teasé six years before his appearance, that literally burst the screen.

New photos from the shoot have recently been unveiled. One sees there in particular Joe Russo, coach of Elizabeth Olsen (The Red witch) and the actors that played physically, in the motion capture, Groot and Rocket the sides of Thor in the scene of the fight in the Wakanda.